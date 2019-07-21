NEW GLOUCESTER — Danielle E. Smith of Durham and Shane R. Lizotte of Durham were united in marriage Memorial Day, May 27, at Coolidge Family Farm in New Gloucester. Philip Plummer of Lisbon Falls, the groom’s godfather, officiated. The couple met in the second grade at Durham Elementary School (now Durham Community School) and reconnected after high school through a mutual friend. Lizotte proposed in December of 2017 at Sutherland Pond, where they had shared their first kiss while ice fishing. The couple will share their anniversary date with the bride’s lifelong friend Danielle (Barcelou) and Adam Stevens of Turner.

A reading of a poem, written for the couple by John Lizotte, was shared by him during the ceremony and a special blessing was given by Rabbi Sruli Dresdner of Temple Shalom in Auburn before the family dinner. Abigail Smith and Joshua Lizotte also shared unforgettable and touching toasts to the bride and groom.

The bride is the daughter of George Smith Jr. and Juli White-Smith of Durham. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy before earning a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education at Thomas College in Waterville. She works for RSU 5, Durham, Freeport, Pownal.

The groom is the son of John and Pamela Lizotte of Durham. He graduated from Brunswick High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in marine engineering operations from Maine Maritime Academy. He works for Arctic Storm Management Group, LLC.

The bride’s dress featured long, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It was covered in champagne-colored vintage lace. A blue heart, cut from the bride’s grandmother, Minnie White’s, favorite dress adorned the front of the gown.

Attendants for the bride were Abigail Smith of Auburn, sister of the bride, as the maid of honor and Whitney Smith of Durham, sister of bride, and Kristen Butcher of Turner and Haley Benedict of Litchfield, longtime friends, as bridesmaids. Darcy Rose Molinari of Rutland, Massachusetts, was the flower girl.

Serving as best man for the groom was his brother, Joshua Lizotte of Lisbon. Groomsmen included Kyle Karkos of Auburn, cousin of the groom, and Cody Laberge and Frank Benedict of Litchfield, longtime friends. William Molinari of Rutland, Massachusetts, was the ring bearer, along with Night and Atlas Bussiere of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the bride’s godchildren.

The couple wishes to share special thanks with family and friends who worked to make the day perfect, especially Joyce Molinari, Christina Nester and Michelle Cleveland.

The couple is residing in Durham.

