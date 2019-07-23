Androscoggin announces Butterfly Release Celebration

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is sponsoring the annual community Butterfly Release Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Geiger School.

Over 600 monarch butterflies are released at the close of a moving ceremony where the names of loved ones are read. The event is open to the public. Butterflies may be purchased at the event and the cost is $30 each. Rain date is July 28. All proceeds benefit hospice care at Androscoggin.

To learn more about Androscoggin, visit www.androcoggin.org.

Lutenist to offer program of French music

FREEPORT — Lutenist Timothy Burris returns to Freeport Community Library with a program of French music for lute and theorbo from the second half of the 17th century from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

Included are works by Ennemond Gaultier (also known as Vieux Gaultier), Charles Mouton, François Dufaut and Robert de Visée. Burris, a resident of Freeport since 2013, is on the faculties of Colby College and the Portland Conservatory of Music.

The program is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

United New Auburn will meet July 30

AUBURN — United New Auburn will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Rolly’s Diner. Extension offers seminar on raising pork ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will present a free seminar, “Swine 101: Raising Pastured Pork,” in 10 locations, from Presque Isle to Falmouth, in July and August. A smoked pork meal will be provided. Colt W. Knight, UMaine Extension assistant professor and state livestock specialist, will talk about breed selection, reproductive information, nutrition, fencing, housing and meat yield. The seminar will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the UMaine Extension Androscoggin and Sagadahoc Counties office, 24 Main St., Lisbon Falls. Contact Tori Jackson, [email protected] for details. The seminar also is slated to be held in Kennebec, Franklin and Hancock counties. For updates on dates and times, check extension.umaine.edu/livestock/home/swine-101/. To register and for more information, visit the Swine 101 website. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Knight, 207-581-2953 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: