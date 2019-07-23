LEWISTON – Carolyn V. Libby, 80, of Minot passed away Saturday evening, July 20, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center.She was born Dec. 25, 1938 in Wellford, S.C. and adopted and raised by Benjamin and Viola Cooper Gwinn. She graduated from Greer High School in Greer, S.C. On Dec. 21, 1957 she married Kendrick Libby.Carolyn had worked at Marcal Paper in Mechanic Falls, Berry Paper in Lewiston, and 25 plus years at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was a devout Christian and attended the Faith Baptist Church in Auburn. She loved spending time with her family. She loved and spoiled her dog, Hera and enjoyed watching the many birds and animals that lived on her property. She enjoyed all kinds of music, cooking, and gardening.She is survived by her husband of Minot; daughters, Betsy DuBois and her husband, Tom and Patsy Wallace and her husband, Matt, son, John Libby and his wife, Laurel; eight grandchildren Emma and Madison Wallace, Emily, Sophia, Jude, Dawson, and Ilse Libby, and Allison Maurais and her husband, Bryan; and sister, Bobbie Richards. A funeral service will be held on Friday July 26 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Family and friends may attend visitation 1 hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowersdonations in her memory may be made toFaith Baptist Church,43 Washington StreetAuburn, ME 04210

