MINOT – Donald A. Verrill, 83, of Minot passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lewiston on April 6, 1936, the son of Edwin A. and Mary Ojala Verrill.

He graduated from Edward Little High School in the class of 1955, where he played football and baseball, as a pitcher he had a 9-0 record. He attended Mid State College and faithfully served his country in the Air Force from 1955-1960 where he received training in electronics. On September 3, 1961 he married Janice Huff of Scarborough. Later that year he went to work for Bendix Corp., traveling to many states before coming back to Maine. During this time, he wrote training for the Cape Canaveral Project Mercury. From 1962 to 1966 he worked for Bendix STADAN which was established by NASA for space to ground communications. He then went to work for COMSAT Satellite Station in Andover, becoming manager from 1988 to 1998.

Donald loved hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, dancing and playing cards. He also enjoyed watching baseball, football and hockey on TV. In his younger years he played baseball on town teams. He was a member of the West Minot Grange, Androscoggin Pomona Grange, Maine State Grange and National Grange. He was a member and original organizer of the Minot Historical Society. He was an organizer for the Minot/Hebron Athletic Association. He was a Selectman and Assessor for the Town of Minot of 21 years, where he served on the Budget Committee and was the Moderator for many years. Donald was an organizer and member of the Minot Volunteer Fire Department and served as Assistant Chief from 1970 – 1975. He was a member of the West Minot Union Church and the Minot Moonshiners Snowmobile Club. Following his retirement, Donald was able to fulfill two of his wishes. He traveled to Finland in 1999 and Alaska in 2000.

Donald is survived by his wife Janice (Huff) Verrill; his daughters, Debra Sapienza and husband Frank, Lorraine Beucler and husband Brian, Donna Goguen and husband Terry and Karen Verrill; grandchildren, Abby and Hannah Sapienza, Jimmy and Craig Beucler, Heather Leonardo and Nicole Goguen; great grandchildren, Chase and Isabel Leonardo;2 sisters Hester Gilpatric and her husband David and Nancy Conant and her husband Bruce; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Robert Verrill; a grandson, Kevin Beucler; and a nephew, David R. Gilpatric.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at the West Minot Union Church with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in West Minot. Family and friends may attend visitation on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory

may be made to:

West Minot Union Church

c/o Frances Lodge

839 W. Minot Rd.

Minot, ME 04258 or:

West Minot Grange,

c/o Gail Trundy

171 Paris Rd.

Hebron, ME 04238 or:

Minot Historical Society

c/o Jeanne Letourneau

90 Pottle Hill Rd.

Minot, ME 04258

