STONEHAM – Johnathan L. Wentworth, 76, of Stoneham, formerly of Jasper, Fla., passed away due to a brief illness on July 19, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Waterford on April 27, 1943. He moved to Florida in his early twenties and resided there until September 2018. John began his lifetime career of over the road trucking in his mid-twenties where he proudly trucked to all 48 connected states and Alaska.

John was predeceased by daughter, Linda Eileen Wentworth; parents, Lena Wentworth, George Wentworth and William Andrews; sisters, Vida Haygood, Linda Haygood and Susan Wentworth, brothers, Ernest Wentworth, Robert Wentworth and Danny Wentworth.

John was survived by his loyal and loving dogs, Lil Bit and Cookie; daughter, Doreen Carpenter and husband, Richard, son, Richard Wentworth and wife, Erin, daughter, Lee Lee Rugg and husband, Robert , daughter, Tondia Ratliff and husband, Chauncey, and son, Johnathan Wentworth; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Lambrakos, Wanda Hillhouse, Mary Reid, Rose Moran, Allison Michaud, Peggy Merrill, Priscilla Gammon, Deanna Warming and Rosemary Cram, brothers, George Wentworth, David Wentworth, Tommy Wentworth, Andy Wentworth, Newell Andrews and Wyatt Andrews; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We would like to give a special thanks to the people of Beacon Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.

