HEBRON – Adrian Desrosier, 65, of Hebron passed away peacefully July 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lewiston on August 6, 1953, the son of George Desrosier and Laurice Packard. Adrian was the jack of all trades, you could find him puttering and tinkering or working on his endless wood pile. Adrian always spoke from the heart. He impacted all of those he crossed paths with. Adrian is survived by his eight siblings: Carol, husband, Sid, Wayne, wife, Sandy, Bruce, wife, Sheila, Lucien, wife, Valerie, Beady, husband, Jay, Galen, wife, Linda, Bernice, fiancé, Rusty, his sister, Iris and several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to all who helped Adrian on his journey. A celebration of life will be held on August 3 in Hebron.

