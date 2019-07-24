MINOT – Bill died July 4, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House from very aggressive cancer. He was able to spend his last days surrounded by family and friends and having the opportunity to review his accomplishments and being grateful for the people in his life. Bill was also a Type 1 diabetic since 1950 and had a heart attack followed by bypass and other surgeries. He did not let these conditions slow him down.

Bill was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Glendale, Calif. He was the son of William W. Reilly IV and Lois Bennett Reilly. The family moved to New York City in 1950 to allow for Bill IV to work in the film industry. Bill later worked with his father, doing sound, lighting, assistant cameraman, gaffer, grip and still photography. He was a member of NABET (National Association of Broadcaster and Electrical Technicians). Two of his stories from this time include working with Susan Lucci on a film that was never released and telling Dionne Warwick to get rid of her gum before filming. He was not limited to the New York City area as he filmed oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

He had a love for photography, which he passed on to his son, Will. Bill had a darkroom when he could, and switched to digital photography when it became available.

Bill graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1963 and attended Elon College for a semester, studying for the ministry. He graduated from Adelphi University in 1969 with a degree in theater arts. He earned a masters degree from Bridgeport University in 1975 with an MS in instructional media.

He met his wife, Sue, at Adelphi. They were married July 3, 1971 in Lewisboro, N.Y. Their son, William Wightman Reilly VI was born June 3, 1977. They lived in Norwalk, Conn., where they both taught, until moving to Maine in the summer of 1977.

Bill worked at Auburn Middle School as an ed tech in the library, in ELL and special education until he retired. He then went back to working as an ed tech until a few months before he died.

His passion was work with the education association. He was active with the Maine Education Association and spent a term on the board of directors. He was on several committees of the National Education Association and a representative to the national convention numerous times. He alternated being president and vice president of the Auburn Education Association and spent many years working on contract negotiations. His belief in caring for others and getting the most fair contracts for all was an inspiration.

He had a love of gardening and his small farm. He and Sue raised chickens and goats for 30 years. He was a member of MOFGA and enjoyed the Common Ground Fair. He was able to fulfill a dream of farming, unusual for a child growing up in New York City.

Family was very important to Bill. He enjoyed time with his wife and son as well as his sisters, mother and in-laws.

Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Reilly; his son William, daughter-in-law Bridget Fitzgerald, grandsons Emmett and Jace, all of Lewiston, Maine; and three sisters, Linda Lockwood and husband Jeffery of Mill Valley, Calif, Deborah Andreas and husband Robert of Lyme, Conn. and Jennifer Holley of New York City.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 10:00 at Park Avenue Methodist Church. Attenders are invited to bring finger foods to share during a time of fellowship following the service.

Contributions may be made to the Dempsey Center, the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Society

