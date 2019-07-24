BRUNSWICK – Harry A. Curtis, 85, of Lisbon Falls passed away in Brunswick on July 22, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1933, in Lisbon Falls, Maine the son of Alden and Margaret (Gorey) Curtis.

He attended local schools in Lisbon Falls, Maine, and later enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. He graduated from Air Force Communications School in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was assigned to the 25th, Communications Squad, serving in the European Air Force Headquarters at Weisbaden, Germany for three years receiving an honorable discharge in 1956. He was employed for 35 years in the Telecommunications department at the Brunswick Naval Air Station retiring as Telecommunications Manager in 1992. He served as Commander of American Legion Post #66, and as Chaplain.

He was the original co-owner of Colonial Gardens Trailer Park in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Hudson) Curtis; four children, Lauri Wilbur, Kathryn Morse, Harry Curtis and Glenn Curtis; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Agathos, and husband Richard; one brother, Stetson and his wife Shirley.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister Margaret; and brother Quentin.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Lower Club (Slovak Club) 26 Avery street; Lisbon Falls, Maine.

