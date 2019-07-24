WILTON — Wilton Free Public Library to host fundraiser sponsored by Calzolaio Pasta Company. On Wednesday, July 24 from 5 – 7 p.m.

CPC will generously donate 15% off all food and beverage sales made in the upstairs function room to fund library services and programming. Attendants don’t need to make reservations to participate but should come to Calzolaio with big appetites.

