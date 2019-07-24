JAY — The steeple repair at Bartlett Memorial United Methodist Church at North Jay has progressed to completion with a Cross added to the top of the belfry tower. The much needed repair was reconstructed

by Contractor JD’s Home Improvement. The expense of repair cost is large and any gift donations are welcome to help with that. The church mailing address is Bartlett Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 5222, North Jay, ME, 04262. Treasurer Ms. Cleo Roy. Write in statement line, For steeple repair.

The church continues a presence in the community bringing Christ to the people, as well as offering a Parish Thrift Shop opened for the summer on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lightly used clothing and household goods are offered for $2. a bag. Other items stocked include children’s toys, books, sport items, craft and sewing needs. Donations are welcome and can be left at the shop on days they are opened.

The thrift shop has a prayer space for people to pray and write down a first name of some one for the church to pray for. There is also a children’s space where volunteers will read to children while the parent is shopping.

