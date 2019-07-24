One of the many joys of living in California is that we have a year round, open air Farmer’s Market. That being said, in every part of the country fresh produce is readily available because of better transportation methods and modern greenhouses, capable of growing vegetables during winter months.

This week I made a dish that is so easy! I had to share it because if you feel like you don’t want to cook tonight this will change your mind. It also is an alternative to your fat laden mac and cheese craving. I served this over whole grain rice and did I mention, it is delicious and nutritious? Bon Appetit!

Cheese Baked Zucchini

Ingredients:

4 medium sized zucchini.

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese thinly sliced.

2 large tomatoes, diced.

2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil.

Preparation:

1. Slice the zucchini lengthwise into 4 strips each zucchini. Brush with olive oil.

2. Bake the zucchini in a pre-heated oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

3. Arrange the slices of cheese on top and sprinkle with diced tomato and basil.

4. Return to the oven for about 5 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly.

5. Remove the zucchini from the oven and carefully transfer to plates.

filed under: