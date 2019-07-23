LEWISTON – Donald R. Audet, 66, a resident of O’Connell Street, passed away peacefully Sunday July 21. 2019 following a long illness at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lewiston, Sept. 15, 1952, the son of Lionel and Bernadette (Jalbert) Audet.

Donald was a 1970 graduate of Lewiston High School and was employed locally with several companies.

He enjoyed water skiing, motorcycle riding, and was an avid lover of all sports.

He loved his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. He also had a special love for his grandnephews.

Survivors include his father Lionel of Lewiston; two brothers, Daniel Audet of Lewiston, and Roger Audet and wife Jane of Auburn. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and two brothers.

Memorial services honoring Donald’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to visit two hours prior to services beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.

