OCEAN VIEW, Del. – John Cook, 72, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Lewiston, went home to his savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home with his wife by his side.

He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 7, 1946 to the late Robert K. Cook and Marcelle (Marcotte) Cook. John proudly served his country as a language translator in the United States Air Force 1966 to 1970. He completed his Bachelor of Science in vocational education at University of Maine in 1986 and his Master of Science in counselor education at the University of Southern Maine in 1994. John ended his career at Lewiston Regional Tech Center as a student service coordinator.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Linda (Drouin) Cook; daughter, Amika Cook-Ortiz and husband, Len, son, Colin Cook and wife, TaraLynn; grandchildren, Reilly and Alyssa; sisters, Pauline (Cook) Biron and Linda (Cook) Hall, sister-in-law, Beth Cook; nieces, Teri, Lisa, Christine, Jacqui, Marny and Sarah and nephews, Josh and Nathan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Cook; and nephew, Scott.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 3 at 1 p.m. at the Beacon Baptist Church in Millville, Del.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in John’s honor to

The Parkinson’s Education and Support Group of Sussex County,

P.O. Box 56

Lewes, DE 19958

