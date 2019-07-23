AUBURN – Helen Louise (Mann) Kurts, 72, a resident of Lisbon, passed away suddenly Sunday July 14, 2019 at the hospice house in Auburn. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Bill and her family.

Helen was born on May 12, 1947 in Lewiston. She was the daughter of Rosamond (Lowell) Mann and James Mann. Helen lived in Auburn and attended school in East Auburn. The family moved to Turner and Helen attended Leavitt Area High School.

Helen had a variety of jobs over the years. She was a bartender, waitress, cab driver, and worked in shoe shops. She was a hard worker who was valued at her jobs.

Helen married Bill Kurts on Dec. 27, 1982. They were married for 37 years. Helen and Bill meant the world to each other. They enjoyed spending time at home together.

Helen enjoyed playing computer games like solitaire, knitting and playing Bingo. Helen was always very lucky at Bingo. She was very outgoing and made friends wherever she went.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, James Mann and Rosamond Dodge and her stepfather, Charles Dodge.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Kurts of Lisbon; sisters, Karen Poulin of Turner, Mary Richardson of Turner, Bernice Whitmore of Lewiston, Rose Desrochers and her husband, Mark of Livermore Falls, and Charlene Schieber and her husband, Max of Florida. She has one brother, James Mann, location unknown.

There will be a memorial service for Helen at the First Universalist Church, 450 Turner Center Rd. (Rte. 117) in Turner Center, across the road from the Turner Public Library and gazebo on August 3 at 1 p.m. Helen was baptized in this church with many of her family members.

