LEWISTON – Roland Long, 78 of Lewiston passed away peacefully in his residence on Friday, July 19, 2019.

He was born in Fort Kent on June 29, 1941, the son of Hector and Elizabeth (Charette) Long. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Roland loved his family and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Chestna) Klockziem, son, Richard Lemar; and his granddaughter, Tammy (Chestna) Webber; his brother, Lewellyn Long and sisters, Theresa Nadeau and Jacqueline Thibeault.

He is predeceased by his parents, and sisters, Joanne Dechaine, Jeanne Grimmel and brothers, Reynold and Melvin Long.

A rememberance is to be held at noon on Saturday, July 27 at Governor’s Restaurant in Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »