WORCESTER, MA — Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced that Camryn Berry of Livermore, Maine, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in biomedical engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.

A total of 1,598 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s spring 2019 Dean’s List, which differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade-point average. Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A-level in courses and projects.

