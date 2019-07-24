NEW VINEYARD — New Vineyard Public Library Poetry Express Event is Wednesday, August 14, at 6 p.m. – 20 Lake St, New Vineyard.

Everyone is invited to hop aboard the Maine Poetry Express community reading at New Vineyard Public Library. Maine Poetry Express is a program of the Maine Humanities Council and the Maine State Library to bring Maine poetry and poets to local libraries and their communities.

Community members in New Vineyard have selected Maine poems and with local Poet Margaret Yocom, are hosting a community poetry-reading event, where all are invited to come together to celebrate Maine poetry.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: