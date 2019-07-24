CAMDEN — Invasive forest pests like emerald ash borer (EAB) and hemlock woolly adelgid are having devastating impacts on Maine’s forests; browntail moth is affecting human health as well as tree health; Asian longhorned beetle with its large host range could be the next invader on the horizon. Hildy Ellis of Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District will present a program about these invaders at Merryspring Nature Center in Camden on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. – noon as part of its Saturday workshop series.

Using slides and an outdoor tree ID walk, this workshop will help landowners and users, as well as landscape and forestry professionals, learn to identify current and potential invasive forest pests and their host species, understand the threats to our forests and woodlands posed by these pests, limit their spread, and how to report suspected pest sightings or damage to trees that may be a result of pest infestations.

All participants will receive an information packet with fact sheets about the major pest species, how to make decisions about treatment, current quarantine information for Emerald Ash Borer in Maine, and other relevant information.

Recertification credits pending: Professional CFE credits by the Society of American Foresters. Category 1-CF: 2.0; and Pesticide Applicator credits by the Board of Pesticides Control: 2.0.

For more information and to RSVP for this free workshop, contact: Julie at 596-2040, [email protected] or www.knox-lincoln.org/invasive-forest-pests.

