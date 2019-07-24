LIVERMORE FALLS — The Summer Reading Program is drawing to a close. Our Universe of Stories Finale will be Thursday, August 8th at 6 p.m. Summer readers, keep reporting your books and earning your stars until then. We will celebrate your accomplishments at the Finale.

Our Knit/Crochet group meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The group will be exploring other kinds of crafting as well, so if you have a craft you would like to try, join up and let us know.

Preschool Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. year round. Storytime features stories, songs, activities, and a craft to take home every week.

Our Book Group continues its series on Banned Books in August with Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood, a graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi. The discussion will take place Thursday, August 8th

at 3 p.m. Please let staff know if you would like to borrow a copy of the book before the meeting. LEGO Club will meet Saturday, August 17th at 10:30 a.m. August’s challenge will be to build a

mini mini-golf hole out of Legos. Lego creations will be displayed in the library until September’s meeting.

Please help us serve you better by taking our survey about Library Hours. Tell us when you would like to see the library open. You can pick up a survey at the library or follow the link on our

Facebook page.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of all the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).