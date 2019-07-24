LISBON — Lisbon High School has listed the honor roll students for the fourth quarter.

High Honors

Seniors: Noah Austin, Trenton Bundy, Valerie Doucette, Carly Drischler, Mallory Fairbanks, Cameron Goslin, Peyton Gosselin, Alyssa Judd and Alexander Wells.

Juniors: Halle Babineau, Hailey Chapman, Lena Couture, Charlee Cox, Jenny Dong, Corbin Hall, Benjamin James, Elise Madore, Jordyn Maloy, Siara Martin, Timber Mattson, Sarah Moreau, Kadrian Rugullies, Jack Tibbetts, Ghilaine Uwimpaye, Vannessa Wasielewski and Corey Wiers.

Sophomores: Emily Chapman, Destiney Deschaines, Kali Feehan, Brianna Foley, Cameron Gilman, Sarah Haggerty, Neil LaRochelle III, Daniel Poulin, Madison Ryder, Jessica Schlotterbeck and Emma Tapley.

Freshmen: Darien Davis, Abaigeal Lucas, Reese McAtee, Amelia Mooney, Sean Moore, Wyatt Perron, Acadia Rugullies and Seth Smith.

Honors

Seniors: Celeste Brissette, Elizebeth Burnham, Tyler Cossar, Ashley Greene, Riley Leeman, Cole Stewart and Seth Tapley.

Juniors: Rebecca Budesheim, Issac Burnell, Emma Cleaves, Brooke Cossar, Eva Deveau, Abby Lebel, Hunter Mason, Megan Ross, Kathleen Scroggins and Issac Walters.

Sophomores: Christian Richter and Anna Willey.

Freshmen: Megan Belanger, Hunter Brissette, Ethan Brown, Abby Cunningham, Nicholas Ferrence, Stormy Hix, Robert Kulow, Caleb Phillips, Aiden Raitt, Katherine Tibbetts and Addisen Turcotte.

