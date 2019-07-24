LEWISTON — Mats Agren, M.D., who specializes in advanced spine care, has joined St. Mary’s Orthopedics in Auburn, St. Mary’s Health System announced recently. The system has partnered with Maine Medical Partners to bring the doctor to Auburn. Agren will diagnose compression fractures, herniated discs and osteoarthritis, and will offer surgical procedures to treat these conditions.

He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and National Board of Medical Examiners.

