LEWISTON – Paulette V. Belaire, 81, of Pond Road, Lewiston, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at CMMC with her loving family at her side. She was born in Sabattus on December 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Rancourt) Beaule. She was educated in local schools. Paulette married her true love, Raymond Belaire, on January 8, 1955, and together and they settled on Pond Road to raise their five children. They spent over 55 amazing years together until he passed in January 2011. Paulette absolutely loved her family and enjoyed every moment she could spend with them. She loved having pool parties and watching family enjoy themselves. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and her fur babies.

She is survived by her three daughters: Venise Wilding and husband, Dain, of Lewiston, Tina Nason and husband, Rick, of Lewiston and Tammy Soucy and husband Bill of Lewiston. She is also survived by her two sons Robert Belaire and wife Laura of Litchfield and Todd Belaire and wife Debbie of Greene. Her ten grandchildren Derek Wilding and wife Shannon, Adam Wilding and Amanda Kasper, Scott Nason, Brian Nason and wife Nicole, Jennifer Soucy and Chris Myers, Eric Soucy and Elizabeth Gallagher, Rebecca Belaire and Jim Doria, Ashley Medeiros, Allie Belaire, Megan Bain and husband Ian. Her two great-grandchildren Conor Wilding and Emily Nason. Her two sisters Joan Morin of Auburn and Pauline Todd and husband Garvey of San Diego, her Brother Dana Beaule and wife Nancy. Her grand-dog Josie. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Jamie Nason and a great grandson Smith Bain.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Paulette’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation Fortin Auburn Friday July 26 from 2-3 p.m. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Pine St. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545

« Previous

Next »