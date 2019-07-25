TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4-4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgemental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For more information call Mary at 743-6992 or at 461-1010.

Survivors

STATE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For more information visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1-4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all. Contact Terry [email protected] to for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, either request to be placed on the e-mail notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For more information ontact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church at 925-1321.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099,[email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For more information call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. is open the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For more information call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595.

Cancer Support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobbies

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

NORWAY — 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St. Norway Join Karen for an afternoon of crafts, fun, laugher and fellowship!

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For more information call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop (located at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station) are: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social Group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center on 39 Main St., So. Paris. The entrance is on Church St. Bring your friends.

Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship Series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway on 479 Main St. For more information call 743-2828.

Observatory

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free. For more information visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page or contact [email protected]

Yoga

OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the OtisfieldTown Office. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. For more information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

HARRISON — 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Caswell Conservancy Center. 42 Main St., Harrison. Having trouble getting on your knees to do yoga? This chair-based yoga class will offer the benefits of other yoga classes but use a chair as a prop for support, balance, or advancing the pose as appropriate for each student. This class will incorporate an exploration of alignment, strength, balance, flexibility, breath, and relaxation. For more information call 890-0329.

Quilters

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris, meets every Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For more information call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6- 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8-9 a.m. at the Norway Grange.

On July 26, from 6-8 p.m. there will be a night of free Bingo and other games. There will be prizes for the winners.

Looking ahead to September 28, The Table will host the very popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m.-noon. Donations are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, director of The Table Ministries at 461-3093 or email at [email protected]

Widows Resource

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex 403, State Rte. 121, Otisfield, from 1:30-3:00. Refreshments will be served. The group is to help connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website, click on calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. August Agenda: August 20 – Meet at 1:15 at the Otisfield Town Annex to car pool and convoy to 686 Bolsters Mills Rd. to listen to a Finnish music group is called ” A’Chording to Kantele” and after there will be refreshments and a walk in Janet’s gardens by a Master Gardener named Patrice Griffins who will speak about Janet’s gardens and how she can improve them. For more information call Shirley at 627-4458. Go to www.otisfieldme.gov and click on the calendar for details.

Concerts

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring Hot Dam Duo with current and classic country and classic rock on Friday, September 20, from 7-10 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.OXFORD — A free concert will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at American Legion Post 112 on 169 King St. The concert will feature the Jones Band.

Texas Hold’em

OXFORD — Texas Hold’ems are held the third Saturday of every month until the end of the year at American Legion Post 112 on King St. Doors open at 12 p.m., table draws are 12:50 p.m. and the game starts at 1 p.m. The games generally end by 6 p.m. There is a $50 buy in and $5 high hand.

Sales

NORTH WATERFORD — The Waterford Grange is holding a craft and white elephant sale on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. throughout July, on Rte. 35, beside the No. Waterford Post Office. There will be sewn, knit an crocheted items as well as other crafts made by Grange members and friends. The flea market will include books, toys, seasonal decorations, dishes and small appliances and a variety of other items. Money raised will go to supporting several local charities as well as making needed repairs to the aging building. Donations are gratefully accepted.

FMI call Mary DeLorenzo at 583-4490.

OXFORD — Oxford Congregational Church on 252 King St. will be having indoor yard sales each Saturday in July, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds are to benfit the Heifer Project, an ongoing mission of the church.

LOVELL — The annual Dave Mason memorial bake sale will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lovell United Church of Christ. All proceeds benefit the work of the Lovell United Church of Christ. Stop by for some delicious homemade treats.

WATERFORD — A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 6 Rice Rd., Waterford.

Fairs

LOCKE MILLS — A Shop-N-Sip craft fair will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Proceeds will benefit Locke Mills American Legion. There will be over 28 crafter’s, various fruit juices, coffee, tea, soft drinks, strawberries, blueberries, barbecued hamburgs & hot dogs, weather permitting plus finger foods. There will also be a raffle table. Enjoy the fun. Do your early Christmas shopping. BYOB.

LOVELL — The Lovell United Church of Christ on Main St. will hold a summer fair on Thursday, August 1, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will feature gifts, baked goods, produce, flowers, balsam fir pillows, jewelry, treasures, a raffle and lunch.

BBQ

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free BBQ and concert featuring Classic Echoes with classic rock and old and new country music on Saturday, August 17, from 12-4 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

Ladies night

LOVELL — There will be a ladies dinner and the movie “Hachi” on Tuesday, July 30. From 4:30-4:45 p.m. carpool at Vicki Royer’s home on 204 Main St., to Sue Hamlin’s camp for a 5 p.m. dinner. This is sponsored by the Evening Bible Study Group and all ladies are invited. RSVP to Sue at 925-3236 to find out what to bring to the potluck dinner. Seating is limited to 20.

Socrates Cafe

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe will meet on Monday, Aug. 5, at the Bridgton Community Center. Meet and greet is from 6:15 – 6:30 snd the discussion is from 6:30 – 8:30. The topic will be

Cornhole Tourney

OXFORD — Oxford Recreation Dept., will be hosting its First Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration fees for adults are $10 per division entered, $20 per doubles team and for kids it is a $5 entry fee. Prizes will be awarded. Application is available at the Oxford Town Hall and the Oxford Station House Community Center or by calling 539-8094.

Kayaking

NORWAY — Join in on Norway Lake for some fun and exercise on the lake on Wednesdays, July 31, from 4-6 p.m. Bring your own kayak or canoe and personal flotation device or use one from the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. For more information call 890-0329.

Banding

NORWAY — 9-10 a.m. on Thursdays at Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. This is a light to moderate exercise class that will help you improve your flexibility, balance and strength. For cancer survivors and caregivers.

Woodcarving

POLAND — The Maine Woodcarvers Association presents the 2019 Woodcarving Show and Competition on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Poland Town Hall, 1231 Maine St. Admission is free. For more information go to mainewoodcarvers.com.

Camp, carve

EASY SUMNER — The Streaked Mountain Woodcarvers presents the 2019 Camp and Carve Weekend on Friday Aug. 16, to Sunday Aug. 18, on the grounds of the Congregational Church, 50 Main Str., E. Sumner. This is a unique event that combines a great weekend of camping, carving classes, demonstrations, and camaraderie. There will be six classes offered for carvers of all skill levels as well as beginners activities supervised by experienced carvers. To register, go to mainewoodcarvers.com or call Art at 357-1057.If you can’t do the whole weekend feel free to drop by and visit.

Lego Robotics

LOVELL — Lego Robotics are held from 4-6:3- p.m. on July 28, at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, 227 Main St., Lovell, or until mid-August if the group chooses to continue. For more information call Michelle at -697-3060.

Lego Workshop

LOVELL — A Lego MINDSTORMS Workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-3;30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, at Charlotte Hobbs Library, 227 Main St., Lovell. This weekend-long advanced workshop for children ages 9 and up will be facilitated by Ben Goff with support from Lovell Lego Robotics coaches and volunteers. Students will learn how to program Lego MINDSTORMS robots to move, avoid obstacles, and navigate courses, with a particular focus on how to use and work with the sensors that come with the Lego kits. Registration is $50 per student (max 10 students; first come, first served) Students must have some prior experience with Lego MINDSTORMS. Please fill out a registration form at the the library. For more info, email [email protected] or call/text 256-2484.

Dinner/Dance

LOCKE MILLS — A dinner and dance will be held on Saturday, July 27, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Doors open 4 p.m., dinner is from from 5-9 p.m. and dance from 6-10 p.m. The dinner will be spaghetti & meatballs with a hot fudge sundae bar. Cost is $13 for dinner & dance. BYOB. Music by Shadagee. All to benefit American Legion in Locke Mills. FMI call 875-2375.

Concert

NORWAY — The Milltown Roadshow will hold a concert on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Norway Center for Health and Rehab, 29 Marion Ave., Norway. Bring your lawn chair and come for great music and popcorn – all free.

Ponds Association

OXFORD — Members of the Green and Mirror Ponds Association will hold their annual meeting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27,at the Oxford Recreational Center. The public is invited. The Association will provide hamburgers and hot dogs and all those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share.

Church service

WATERFORD — On Sunday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m., the No. Waterford and E. Stoneham churches will be joining the Waterford Congregational Church for the annual inter-church Hymn Sing.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5-6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For more information contact the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — On the first Friday of each month people from Hartford and surrounding area get together to share food, laughter, games and sometimes music in a goodwill potluck supper at the Hartford Town Hall. Come one and come all and no need to be fancy in dress or in food that you prepare. Upcoming supper dates are August 2, September 5, and October 4, at 6 p.m. For more information call Lennie Eichman at 320-9125 Community pot luck and open mic.OXFORD — A community pot luck and open mic will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Rec Center. Bring a dish to share and come and meet your neighbors. Play a fiddle, carry a tune and come and share your talent.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. Cost is free. For more information call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

OXFORD HILLS — Summer lunches being served at the following sites:

Paris Elementary: July 8-August 2. Monday-Friday. Breakfast is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:45 p.m.

Agnes Gray Elementary School: June 27- August 2 (July 4th closed) Monday-Friday. Lunch only 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Oxford Elementary School: July 8-August 7, Monday-Friday. Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills High School: July 8 – August 9, Monday-Friday. Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Open to all children 18 and under at no cost. Food must be eaten on site!

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

filed under: