FARMINGTON — The Sandy River Players of Farmington are inviting the public to audition for their fall production, a unique play that will go on the road. “The Court of Final Reckoning,” a play by Maine author Anna Freeman of West Athens, details the trial of six defendants charged with The Seven Deadly Sins. Sent to a heavenly court, those on trial are questioned individually by a noble judge, who is assisted by a perky stenographer and a trusty bailiff. Then each defendant addresses the jury, explaining why he or she committed the sin. Or was it a sin? Twelve audience members are chosen to be the jury, and they will decide if the defendants are to be forgiven, given a second chance, or condemned.

Director Robin Lisherness says that this script will not only provide an interesting challenge, but the production itself will be unique for the Players as it will travel to Phillips and Vienna for a performance before returning to Farmington for two more shows. Dates for the production are September 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Auditions will be held on Friday, August 2 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and on Saturday, August 3 from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the SRP Playhouse on Starling Street in West Farmington. There are roles for five women and four men, and, as one might expect, the subject matter is of an adult nature. Auditioners should be prepared to fill out forms detailing rehearsal availability and to read from the script. For more information, call the director at 684-4483.

