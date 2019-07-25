WILTON — More than a dozen kids between the ages of six and fifteen are taking part in Wilton Recreation’s Tennis Camp. They swung their rackets enthusiastically, if not always accurately, as they practiced making contact with tennis balls that bounced amuk. This year the group is being coached by 2019 Mt. Blue graduate, Hallie Pike of Jay.
“I started playing tennis at summer camp myself,” said Pike. “And went on to play for four years for Mt. Blue. It’s a fun two weeks.”
Pike coaches two coed groups by age, one six to ten and the other eleven to fifteen. There are two sessions happening; some of the kids are back for their second week.
