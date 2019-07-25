To the Editor:

We are excited to tell you about Janine Winn’s Peace Corps Partnership Program project. Since its inception in 1964, the Peace Corps Partnership Program has helped thousands of Peace Corps Volunteers and their communities implement small projects around the world. Now, Janine has planned a new project in Ukraine, titled “Creating a Clean Community, Kosmach”, that needs your support.

This project, developed to address a pressing community need, will be implemented by both Janine and local partners, and will benefit the people of the community for many years to come.

In order to begin implementation, Janine must raise $‎2,702.42.

The easiest way to donate to Janine’s project is to visit www.peacecorps.gov/donate and select the “View All Volunteer Projects” link on the main page. Once on the Volunteer Projects page you can search for Janine’s project in a number of ways: by last name, by Peace Corps country, or by project issue. Although the web site is the quickest way to make a donation, should you wish to donate by check, please make it payable to Peace Corps Partnership Program and send it to:

Paul D. Coverdell Peace Corps Headquarters

Peace Corps Partnership Program, GGM

1111 20th Street NW

Washington DC 20526

Be sure to indicate the Volunteer’s name and country of service on the check so it will be applied to the correct project. Please note that due to security procedures, checks sent to Peace Corps via regular mail can take up to 3 weeks to reach their destination. Sending check payments through an expedited service such as FedEx or UPS will dramatically speed up the delivery process.

Looking for ways to make your donation go even further? Check with your employer to see if they have a matching gifts program; many companies match donations dollar for dollar. Furthermore, please consider forwarding this email to anyone else who may be interested in supporting Janine, and remember, all donations to the Peace Corps and to projects like this one are tax-deductible!

Please feel free to contact our office directly at 202.692.2170 or 1.800.424.8580 x2170 with any questions you might have. Your support will go a long way to aid Janine’s efforts in Ukraine.

Janine Winn and

The Peace Corps Partnership Program

« Previous

filed under: