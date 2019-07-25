AUBURN – Janice Briggs Bilodeau, affectionately known by many as the “Cookie Lady”, 86, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home after a short but heroic battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Janice was born in Lewiston, Maine on March 25, 1933 to Louise (MacDonald) Record and Frederick Briggs. She married the love of her life, Roland Bilodeau, on Nov. 24, 1954. Janice was an active woman her entire life, and some of the activities that she enjoyed most were bowling, tennis, kayaking, canoe trips, hiking, baking, and running. She was actively involved in giving back to her community and served as a volunteer for the Mount Washington Observatory, Baxter State Park, the Audubon Society, the Appalachian Mountain Club, Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC), and the Maine Track Club. In 2012 she was named the State of Maine’s Outstanding Volunteer of the year. In 1984 she started volunteering for CMMC, where she so lovingly referred to her friends there as her second family. She spent thousands of hours spreading love and kindness to staff by sharing cookies and baked goods right up until June 2019. Janice took up the sport of running at the age of 67, completing hundreds of 5k road races and several 10k’s and inspiring many new runners along the way! Janice also competed in the Senior Olympics, representing the State of Maine in the 5k event. Janice loved her family and friends deeply and unconditionally and she will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Janice was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Roland Bilodeau, on Aug. 22, 2018. She is survived by her four children, Elaine Wagg of Minot, Bruce Bilodeau and his wife, Lisa, of Auburn, Sue Adams and her partner, Jeff, of Auburn, and Nancy Heidrich and her husband, Fred, of Saco. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jim and Josh Wagg, Eric and Christine Bilodeau, Alexia and Mitch Adams, Landon and Collin Heidrich; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia Wagg.

