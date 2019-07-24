PERU – Theresa LaPlante, 90, of Auburn Road, in Peru, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence, with her loving daughter, Sally, by her side. She was born in Jay, Maine on January 31, 1929, one of 10 children to George and Rose Marie (Vaillancourt) Litalien. Theresa was educated in Jay schools. She married Norman LaPlante on January 1, 1949 in Jay. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage; he passed away on August 22, 2008. Theresa had been employed with Bass Shoe and Boise Cascade. She was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, and lived most of her life in Peru. Theresa loved attending her husbands and his brothers’ band concerts down in Jay. She also loved swimming, but most of all, loved visiting with family in Jay and family get togethers. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Nicolette Erickson, the Oncology Nurses, and the Androscoggin Home Hospice Nurses for the wonderful care given to Theresa. Surviving are her son, Roger LaPlante of Topsham, and daughter Sally Hanson and husband Lee of Peru; a brother, George Litalien and wife Anita of Peru; three grandchildren, Tracee Hanson, Nicolas LaPlante and Kristina Miles; and two great grandchildren, Carmella Miles and Mikey Miles; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Norman, sisters, Bernadette Arsenault, Yvonne Hurd, Irma Bilodeau, Joan Fournier, Marie Rose Smith; and three brothers, Roger Litalien, Roland Litalien, and Donald Litalien. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the LaPlante family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 noon on Friday July 26, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls, Maine.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired contributions in Theresa’s memory may be made to theAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04240

