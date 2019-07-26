Marcus Verrill and Joe Richards are closing the popular House of Bacon restaurant and Lava lounge in Auburn in less than two weeks to put their effort into something more … magical.

They’re opening The Perfect Spell, a “magical theatrical restaurant,” in a former general store on Fickett Road in Pownal with a Head Master Wizard guide, song, dance, food and smoking cocktails.

The Perfect Spell already has both grand opening and grand closing dates. It will open in September and stick around for 13 months. It’s only accepting 3,744 reservations.

“Our goal is to sell The Perfect Spell’s reservation book of all reservations for the year before we open the doors in seven weeks,” Verrill said. “I guess you can call it two guys with big dreams.”

The opening is planned for Friday, Sept. 13, and the closing for Oct. 31, 2020. The shows, which are $15, will run twice Friday, three times Saturday and four times Sunday with a capacity of 30 seats per performance.

The restaurant, with dishes ranging from $11 to $25, will offer lobster stew, blueberry compote chicken and waffles, curry mussels and truffle mac and cheese “topped with a Cheeto dusting and torched.”

But, before patrons even get a menu, according to Verrill, “you must all craft and pass your first magical spell class and learn the art of wizardry — only then your food menu will arise.”

Lava and House of Bacon will close after regular hours Aug. 4. Verrill said he and Richards are grateful to customers, staff and performers but are always thinking of new ideas.

“We like to keep it fresh and love the idea of bringing new entertainment to the dining experience with a whole new level,” he said.

« Previous