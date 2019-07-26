Turning wood into art

GRAY — Four local Maine chainsaw carvers will use chainsaws to create eagles, bears and more on Saturday, July 27, at the Maine Wildlife Park, Route 26.

Watch a block of wood become a work of wildlife art at this popular annual event at the park. Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Andrew Logan and Dan Burns will have a variety of their chainsaw wildlife carvings on exhibit and for sale.

For more information, visit www.mainewildlifepark.com.

Golf tournament to benefit cancer talk

MEXICO — A fundraising golf tournament for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Breast Cancer Walk will be held on Sunday, July 28, at the Oakdale Country Club, 13 Country Club Road.

There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start; alternate front nine; best ball back nine; a Chinese auction; a 50/50 raffle; and a bake sale. A round of golf and cart is $55; $5 mulligans (limit two); teams of two. First-place prize is four Boston Red Sox tickets. Prizes for second and third places will be announced.

To sign up, call 207-346-0770 or Oakdale at 207-364-3951.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshop set

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will hold a free “Essentials of College Planning” workshop for adults 19 and over at the Wilton Career Center, 865 U.S. Route 2E, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Nature club to travel to wildlife refuse

OXFORD — The Twin Town Nature Club will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Oxford WalMart parking lot, south side near Route 26, and car pool to Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, Wells, and the Kennebunk Plains. Visitors are welcome. Bring a picnic lunch.

For more information, call John at 207-539-2902.

Socrates Cafe to discuss immigration

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe will meet Monday, Aug. 5, at the Bridgton Community Center. A meet-and-greet will be held from 6:15 to 6:30p.m. followed by a discussion from 6:30 to 8:30.

The topic will be “The Immigration Situation.” Sally Chappell will moderate. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 207-583-6957.

« Previous

filed under: