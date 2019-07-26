RUMFORD – Mrs. Aldona S. Reid, 99, died Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the Rumford Community Home. She was formerly of Richardson Avenue in Rumford.

Born in Rumford on April 13, 1920 she was a daughter of Alexander and Isabella (Laurinaitis) Stalmok. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford and worked as a demonstrator for the Rumford Light Company.

Aldona was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church. She was an avid reader of mystery books, crossword enthusiast and Scrabble player.

She was married in Rumford on Oct. 23, 1953 to Robert Harley “Big Daddy” Reid Jr., who died in Rumford on Nov. 11, 2010.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Kellogg and husband, Robert Jr of Rumford and Pamela Porter and husband, William of Rumford, a son, Robert Reid III and wife, Lisa of Mexico; grandchildren, Shane Reid and wife, Alyson of Panama City, Fla., Megan Porter and husband, Joshua Damoulakis of Hudson, Mass., Matthew Kellogg and wife, Michaela of Hopedale, Mass., Jennifer Cronin and husband, Sean of Taunton, Mass., Megan and Steve Gallant of Groton, Conn., Adam Bouthot of Hudson, Mass., Todd and Christa Porter of Glenn Allen, Va., Tanya Porter of Sanford, Jamie Fox of York and Jessica Porter of Fredericksburg, Va.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, July 29 at the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church in Rumford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

Those who desire may contribute to the

Rumford Community Home Activity Fund

11 John F Kennedy Lane

Rumford, ME 04276

in her memory

