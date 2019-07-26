Rangeley, Maine . . . Square Dance Party at The Wilhelm Reich Museum’s Conference Center

Dodge Pond Road, Rangeley Monday August 12th at 7:00 to 9 p.m.

No experience or reservations necessary. National Caller and Rangeley resident, Red Bates, will teach all the moves. Families and singles welcome. Casual dress. Contribution: $10.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call or e-mail the Museum office at 864-3443, or [email protected] Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Wilhelm Reich Museum Ticket Office or at the door.

A special thank you goes out to Red and Virginia Bates for volunteering their talent to benefit the Wilhelm Reich Museum. Monies raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that help support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.

