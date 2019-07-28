RUMFORD — There is a giant garden in Rumford tended by a group of volunteers called Gardeners Growing Healthy Communities.

Located between the Hosmer Athletic Complex and the Swift River on Lincoln Avenue, this community garden is somewhat unique in that the bounty from its three-quarters of an acre is given to people in need.

Deborah Richmond, the garden manager, said the gardeners got off to a late start this year because of the spring weather, but “we’re progressing well now.”

She said they have a core group of eight to 10 volunteers, all of whom are graduates of the master gardeners program.

Beginning at 8 a.m., they are usually working in the garden each Wednesday for up to three hours.

“We’re really in need of volunteers to work with us,” Richmond said. “They can be any age. Children should come with an adult.

“Besides this being a good social opportunity, people can learn to grow as a gardener.”

GGHC started in 1999 as a project for a master gardener class taught by Barbara Murphy. She said they are a diverse group of volunteers drawn together by an interest in gardening and a belief that individuals working together can make a difference.

Weekly produce distributions begin Wednesday

Beginning on Wednesday, Gardeners Growing Healthy Communities will begin weekly produce distributions, held at 6 p.m. in partnership with the Parish of the Holy Savior (St. Athanasius-St. John Church), 126 Maine Ave., Rumford.

Thirty minutes prior to the food distribution, Kate Goldberg will lead a cooking and food-preparation demonstration.

GGHC will continue the distributions each Wednesday into October.

