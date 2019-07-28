AUBURN — The man who was fatally shot Saturday evening in the parking lot of Walmart has been identified as Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner.

Fournier was shot twice in the back over an apparent road rage dispute, according to police.

He died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said detectives worked well into the night questioning a man involved in the shooting, along with several others who were nearby.

Witnesses who spoke with the Sun Journal at the scene said the two men got into an argument and then a fistfight before Fournier was shot.

The man who was seen shooting Fournier stayed at the scene, and told witnesses he shot in self-defense.

Witnesses also said one of the men called the other man’s wife a name, which may have spurred the conflict.

Fournier had started to walk away when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him, witnesses said.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The car, driven to the parking lot by the shooter, has been taken to the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta for analysis, according to McCausland.

No one has been charged as detectives continue to investigate and determine the circumstances of the shooting.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: