LEWISTON – Martha May Berwick Glidden, 95, went to be with her Lord July 24, 2019. She was born in Randolph, Maine, to Donald and Helen (Chambers) Hutchinson, June 30, 1924. Martha attended Auburn schools and was married to Rev. Wilmuth Berwick and they together served in ministry for over 60 years. After losing her first husband of 61 years, she married Rev. Dale Glidden. Even though Martha had no biological children through her work in the church she had hundreds of children who loved her. She spent her life teaching them the word of God.

Martha is survived by brothers, Hazen Hutchinson and Herb Hutchinson; niece, Janice Lovelace, whom she raised as her own daughter; stepchildren, Christine Whitney and Darleen Glidden; three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Martha was loved by so many.

Martha was predeceased by first husband, Rev. Wilmuth Berwick; second husband, Rev. Dale Glidden; brothers, Ad, James, and Manley Hutchinson.

Visiting time will be held July 30, 2019, from 5-6 p.m., at the First Assembly of God Church, 70 Hogon Road, Lewiston, Maine. A service of celebration will follow at 6 p.m. A committal service will follow at a later date. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flower please make donations to the First Assembly of God Church.

« Previous