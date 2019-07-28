AUBURN – Robert L. “Bob” Bowie, 71, passed away on July 22, 2019, from a short illness at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Bob spent his winters in Lake Wales, Florida, and summers in Auburn, Maine.

Born in Lewiston on Nov. 17, 1947, to Linwood and Dorette (Berthiaume) Bowie.

He graduated in 1966 from Edward Little High School in Auburn

He married Susan Hamel White on September 26, 1982 at Penley Corner Church in Auburn and would have been celebrating 37 years of marriage this September.

Bob worked as a mason for years including owning his company, Quality Masonry, before working as a Mason Supervisor for Maine Masonry until he retired in 2009.

Bob loved to cook and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and feeding the birds. He also enjoyed traveling around the country, riding his Harley and was a member of the Saracens Motorcycle Club (Turner Chapter) for over 25 years. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots.

Bob is survived by his wife, Susan, of Auburn; his son, Robert (Jessica) Bowie of Plymouth, his daughters, Sherry (Chris) Rollins of Lisbon, Danielle (Chris) Schnopp of Auburn; stepdaughters, Kimberly White of Key West Fla., Angela White of Boston; his sister, Linda (David) Stevens of Palmyra.

Bob loved spending time with his eight grandchildren, Ashlyn, Conner, Alec of Plymouth, Lillian, Gabriel of Lisbon, Kristin, Karli, Koen of Florida, one expected grandson in November of Auburn, and one great-granddaughter, London of Florida.

Per his wishes no services will be held. Oak Hill cemetery in Auburn will be his last resting place.

Condolences may be expressed at Affordable Cremation LLC at https://www.facebook.com/AffordableCremationSoluton/

