SUMNER — Samantha Zak of Sumner and Christian Perron, also of Sumner, announce their engagement.

The future bride is the daughter of Lisa and Christopher Zak of Sumner. She is a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine, Farmington, with a degree in early childhood education. She is employed by RSU 10.

The future groom is the son of Holly and Daniel Perron of Sumner. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2017 with an honorable medical discharge. He received his welding certificate from the New England School of Metal Work in 2018 and is employed by Bruns Brothers in Gray.

The wedding will take place Aug. 24.

