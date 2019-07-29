DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a good, honest appliance repairman. Some of my appliances are older and I don’t want to have to replace them if I don’t really have to. I called some of the big box stores and larger appliance centers and they are only servicing what they sell. Can you help? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I went through this very thing recently. I would love it if all our readers in the know would write in so I can plump up the infamous Rolodex.

As for me, I was lucky to get a recommendation from Agren’s — Brown’s Appliance Service in Auburn. Not only did Jonathan come over the same week as I put in the call, but he (and his dad) were so efficient and fixed the leaky 30-year-old Maytag washer in just a few minutes. They were both so nice, too!

Call or text Jonathan at 212-3444. Brown’s Appliance Service also has a web site (brownsapplianceservices.com) and an email ([email protected]). Again, if you have an appliance repair business you highly recommend, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve been thinking about writing to you for several months. I read Sun Spots every day and I’ve realized you must be a great cook. I’d like the address for “The Food Network” as I enjoy watching people cook.

My other question is: I bought a very nice wooden cutting board to do prep work and am wondering, how do you clean yours? Maybe some of your readers in Sun Spots Land will write in and give their advice on ways to clean wooden cutting boards, too.

You are an amazing person and help so many. You are so full of information. Thanks for all you do and all the information you give out to us. Please keep up the great work. — No name, Minot

ANSWER: Thank you for the sweet letter. You made my day!

Yes, you have me pegged: I love to cook! I watch cooking shows whenever I have time. I think my favorite is “Chopped” because it totally stirs my imagination. The address for “The Food Network” is 75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY, 10011.

As for cleaning a wooden cutting board, I wipe it down with a bit of dish soap and warm water then thoroughly rinse it off. You can wash it with the dishes, but don’t allow it to soak for more than a minute or two. Be sure to leave it out to air dry completely before storing it back in the cupboard, and never put it in the dishwasher.

If your board gets stained, you can use some fine-grit sandpaper to gently rub it out. If the cutting board gets stinky, spritz it with white vinegar and allow it to dry then rinse it and allow it to dry again.

You will also want to oil your board every two weeks to a month, depending on how much you use it, with a food-grade highly-refined mineral oil. You can tell when the board is ready for a douse as it will feel very dry. Put enough oil on it so it’s really wet, rub it in with a clean, dry cloth and let it dry overnight. Keep on cookin’!

