DENMARK — The Norman Magic Experience with Norman Ng will appear at the Denmark Arts Center Family Fun Friday on Friday, Aug. 2.

For those who missed his performance last summer, now there is a chance at redemption. Magic is returning to Denmark with the Norman Magic Experience. He is known for bringing a fresh and dynamic energy to his shows. He views his show as a conversation with an audience rather than a performance for them. He involves the audience in ways no other performer does. He gets the audience to react in ways they never thought they could. He swings stuff, smashes stuff, and makes hundreds of people suspend their disbelief with every show.

Norman Ng (pronounced “ing”) has been performing his exciting and unique brand of magic throughout North America for over 24 years. He has performed for millions of people live, on TV and on the internet. His show has been featured in 48 U.S. States and Canada.

Ng has also gained national recognition in the magic and performing arts community. In 2011 he was named “America’s Best Variety Act” by Campus Activities Magazine.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 and concessions will be available.

Tickets are $15, regular; $12, senior (65-plus); $8, under 18; $35, family. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the box office at 207-452-2412. The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St.

« Previous

filed under: