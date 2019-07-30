AUBURN — Scott Hill, Dojo Digital general manager, will address the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club at noon Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Hill moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area in his early teens. He attended Edward Little High School in Auburn and HTI & MCC in Arizona. In 2010 Hill cashed out and retired early from Pitney Bows as a service manager and took a few years to relearn programing languages for more modern applications. A short time later, he and Randall Runnels created Dojo Digital.

As online curators, Dojo Digital has searched out and partnered with industry leaders to try to bring the best technology and support for a business. Dojo Digital focuses on mobile-ready responsive websites.

L-A Rotary meets every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome.

Visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111, for more information.

