LIVERMORE FALLS — The Summer Reading Program is drawing to a close at Treat Memorial Library. The Universe of Stories Finale will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Summer readers, keep reporting books and earning stars until then. Accomplishments will be celebrated at the finale.

The knit/crochet group meets at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. The group will explore other kinds of crafting as well.

Preschool Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday year-round. Story time features stories, songs, activities and a craft to take home every week.

The Book Group continues its series on Banned Books in August with “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood,” a graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi. The discussion will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Readers should let staff know if they would like to borrow a copy of the book before the meeting.

LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. August’s challenge will be to build a mini mini-golf hole out of Legos. Creations will be displayed in the library until September’s meeting.

Take a survey about library hours and tell staff know library hour preferences.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631 or pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk.

