SKOWHEGAN – Farolyn Mabel Nicholas, 82, passed away July 24, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born Feb. 28, 1937 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Colby and Edith (Pooler) McLaughlin.

She was educated in the schools of Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1955. She was employed from 1960 to 1970 as an inspector for C.F. Hathaway in Waterville, then at Keyes Fibre from 1990 to 2000. Farolyn was a member of the Winslow VFW (Women’s Auxiliary), and enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards, doing puzzles, going out to eat, and was best known for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Farolyn is survived by two sons, Bruce Nicholas and wife, Cindy of Auburn, Bryan Nicholas and wife, Sandy of Orlando, Fla.; three grandsons, Cody and Noah Nicholas, both of Auburn, Nolan Nicholas of Orlando, Fla., two granddaughters, Taylor Nicholas of Auburn, Taylor Nicholas of Orlando, Fla.; brother, Paul Pooler and wife, Diane of Vassalboro.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Farolyn’s memory to the

Winslow VFW

175 Veterans Drive

Winslow, ME 04901

« Previous