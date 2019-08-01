TUCSON, Ariz. – E. Raymond Swan, 90, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. He was born June 4, 1929, the son of Glenn and Thelma Swan, in West Bethel. Ray attended schools in Mexico, graduating in 1948 from high school and attended Bliss Business College.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He returned to Maine, married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Mickeriz. They were proud parents of sons, Gregory, Jeffrey and daughter, Brenda.

Starting a career in business, Ray worked for Casco Bank and started Rumford Credit Bureau. That led to a job in New York City, managing an office for the National Credit Bureau. Accepting a challenge, Ray moved his family to Lansing, Mich. He worked for the American Hotel and Motel Association as president of the Education Institute. In 1996, he retired from that position and moved to Tucson, Ariz.

Ray was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Dolores; and his sister, Glenyce Underhill.

He is survived by his sister, Clarita and husband, Paul Michaud of Dixfield; his children, Gregory, Jeffrey and Brenda Williams and their families of Houston, Texas. He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy of Tucson, Ariz. and Rumford.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

Services will be conducted 12 noon Friday, August 9, at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276 with Fr. Nathan March officiating. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home after 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the services. Interment will be in the Mt. Will Cemetery, U.S. Route 2, Bethel, Maine.

« Previous

Next »