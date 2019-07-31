I am writing to express appreciation for the hard work members of the Lewiston Little League put in during the Maine State Little League Tournament, which they hosted. They did an outstanding job. A small army of volunteers gave countless hours, making the week a very special experience for teams of kids from across Maine. In the process they have shown Lewiston at its best.

Time and again, while watching great kids play great baseball, I heard players, coaches and spectators comment on the great job Lewiston Little League did.

They, as well as the volunteer umpires, who travel from all over Maine to volunteer their time, deserve a sincere thank-you.

Travis McDuffie, Cumberland

« Previous

Next »