JAY — A local man was injured Wednesday afternoon after he suffered a medical emergency and his car went off Route 156 and struck a tree, according to Sgt. Russell Adams of the Jay Police Department.

Scott Welch, 68, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry west toward Wilton when the accident happened.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and transferred to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, a FMH spokesperson said.

Part of the tree snapped and landed on a power line, Adams said, forcing the road to be closed about an hour to allow Central Maine Power to restore service.

Jay Fire Rescue Department and local residents helped at the scene of the 4:12 p.m. accident.

