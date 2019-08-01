To the Editor:

On behalf of Artistic Director Tamara Poddubnaya, I wish to thank Bethel residents and the many “summer people” for their enthusiastic welcome during the four-week Music without Borders International Piano Festival, ending its 13th season on the Gould Academy campus during the last week of July. Participants representing five countries came for intensive study with Professor Poddubnaya and presented nearly two dozen free recitals, two guest artist recitals, a faculty recital, and an afternoon “piano marathon.” Students also played during the early Saturday dinner hour at the Bethel Inn and for Sunday services at the West Parish Congregational Church. For a third year in a row, they traveled one Sunday afternoon to Bridgton to perform at the Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn. Everywhere, audiences rewarded the students’ long hours of study with admiration and sustained applause. This season, we welcomed three students of Festival veteran Mark Demidovich, now performing and teaching in Florida, and Mark returned during the final week to visit Bethel friends and perform for all.

The success of Music without Borders stems from the dedication and hard work of its talented participants, Professor Poddubnaya’s insistent and dynamic teaching, AND the many kindnesses of the Gould Academy staff and members of the Bethel community. Bethel’s legendary Maine hospitality has only grown over the seasons. The students fall in love with Bethel and its people, and that warm spirit is reciprocated.

At the risk of overlooking someone, I recognize the special assistance of several people: Chris Hayward and the Gould maintenance staff provided campus support, and Sam Ramer and the Ordway Dining Center staff prepared wonderful meals for all. Rosemary Laban welcomed all with freshly baked breakfast bagels and fruit on the first morning back in town. Several evenings of home hospitality – delicious meals and good fellowship (and, yes, some piano playing, wherever there was one) – were offered by Jeane Benedict and neighbors, and by Jean and Brendon Bass, Lorrie Hoeh, Elaine and Dutch Dresser, Mary Haberman and her daughter, Elizabeth, Kay and Jim Rector, Jan Stowell and Marvin Ouwinga, and Charleen and Carlie Casey. Lynne Kulik again stood at the auditorium door to greet friends and welcome many newcomers. Sally Taylor and Lorrie Hoeh brought flowers to dress our stage. In what has become a Festival tradition, after the final recital, students visit Stan Howe's home for deserts. Many people generously donated funds to support the considerable costs of piano preparation and maintenance, and to help with tuition for several students.

Professor Poddubnaya returns to campus for master classes and MWB Encore recitals with one or two of her students during the regular school year. Notices of these special events will go out to our growing e-mail list (Request to be on this list at [email protected] ) and also appear in The Citizen.

Tamara Poddubnaya, the Festival students, and I thank all who helped make this 13th season of Music without Borders so successful.

Donald Christie, Jr.

Gray, Maine

filed under: