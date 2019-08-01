David and Michelle Beaudette, along with their son, Alan, left, pose next to the first Laundromat Library League library in Maine. The Beaudettes opened the Washtub Laundromat at Horton and Walnut streets in downtown Lewiston three years ago and received a call within the past month from the Laundromat Library League, a nonprofit that wants to see more books in the hands of children. David Beaudette said children sit in the library while their parents wash clothes at the family business. “When they have books like these, the TV never even goes on,” he said. Most of the books are geared toward preschoolers through third-graders, but Beaudette said more books are on the way from the Laundromat Library League. Books are loaned on the honor system in exchange for a first name of the borrower. “If something happens to the book, tell me the truth and we can work something out,” Beaudette said. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Daryn Slover/Sun Journal