Luana Barros, 10, works on her story Thursday at the Tree Street Youth Center in Lewiston about her experience fishing on the Androscoggin River the day before. Barros caught three fish Wednesday during a field trip with Androscoggin Land Trust educators and returned to the center to write a story about her experience. Stephanie Wade, assistant director of writing at Bates College, led the writing workshop with Julia Harper and Kitsie Claxton of ALT. Educators with the Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District presented a workshop on being a good steward of the river. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Julia Harper, left, of the Androscoggin Land Trust works with Sulvana Shidad, 11, as Shidad writes a story Thursday at the Tree Street Youth Center in Lewiston about her experience fishing on the Androscoggin River the day before. Shidad went fishing Wednesday during a field trip with ALT educators and returned to the center to write a story about her experience. Stephanie Wade, assistant director of writing at Bates College, led the writing workshop with Harper and Kitsie Claxton of ALT. Educators with the Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District presented a workshop on being a good steward of the river. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Julia Harper of the Androscoggin Land Trust works with a youth from Tree Street Youth on his story about his fishing adventure. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sulvana Shidad, 11, poses for a photo booth picture after she wrote a story Thursday at the Tree Street Youth Center about her experience fishing on the Androscoggin River the day before. Pictures and quotes from the kids’ stories will be shared at a later date. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Tree Street Youth program director Megan Guynes checks to see how the writing workshop is going. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Kitsie Claxton, right, Stephanie Wade, left of Claxton, and Julia Harper lead a storytelling workshop for Tree Street Youth in Lewiston on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Julia Harper of the Androscoggin Land Trust listens as Sulvana Shidad, left, and Shamsi Ahmed read the story “Play Hoops” during a storytelling workshop for Tree Street Youth in Lewiston on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal