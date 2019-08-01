LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its education center classes for August. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road unless noted.

Ibis Program Info Session: Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.; instructor, Brenton Stoddart, Ibis Care Navigator. On the first Wednesday of each month, the Ibis Program demonstrates new and easy-to-use technology designed to help people with chronic illness take the best care of themselves in their home. The Ibis Program is almost completely paid for by Medicare.

AARP Safe Driving: Thursday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; instructor, AARP staff/volunteer. Cost is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55+ who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card.

Medicare Made Simple: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to noon; instructor, Michelle Beers, SeniorsPlus. Learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit SeniorsPlus for an afternoon of fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share with others. All are welcome.

Crafting with Corinne: Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m.; nstructor, Corinne Saindon. Create a cute kid’s birthday card and a wedding card. All class supplies provided for $5. Class size is limited to 10.

Exercise classes

Some insurance companies offer reimbursement for the classes. Call the insurance company to find out if they do.

Total Strength and Balance: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m.; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Cost is $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga: Mondays only, Sept. 16 to Nov. 18 (off Oct. 14 and Nov. 11) from 9 to 10 a.m.; instructor, Tisha Bremner. Cost is eight-week sessions for $40. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and find inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: Fridays only, July 19 to Sept. 6 from 9 to 10 a.m.; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost is $8 drop-in or $40 for eight weeks. The class is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Ongoing

Knitting Group: Wednesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Work on a project or learn how to knit; bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back entrance.

Book Club: Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read this month is “Pachinco” by Min Jin Lee.

Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

