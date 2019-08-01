WATERFORD — The Waterford Fall Foliage Road Race is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary on October 13, 2019. We welcome your participation in the 5K race/walk as a runner, volunteer, a sponsor, or simply an enthusiastic spectator! You are welcome to have your children participate in the 1 mile fun run for children under 12 years old. There will be surprises and lots of memories to share. Please tell your family and friends and join us in the celebration. Do you have a fond memory about the race, Tony Waldeier, teacher and principal of Waterford Memorial School, who the race in is memory of or even the chili bake-off? Were you a scholarship recipient? Tell us how it helped you.

Memories can be sent to Martha Eaton, PO Box 51, Waterford, ME 04088 or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Fall5K and share your memories there.

We look forward to seeing you, so please join us on Sunday October 13, 2019 (save the date) at 11:00 am by registering for the race, volunteering, sponsoring, or coming out to share your memories, cheer on the runners and enjoy some chili. We are famous for our long sleeve t-shirts for the first 100 who register and then you can buy them.

Race details and registration can be found at www.waterfordfall5k.com

